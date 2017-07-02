Historic class comes to Morgan Park

Peter Boel in his 1968 Flinstone Lotus 23B at the Historics Queensland meet.

MORGAN Park transformed into a motoring enthusiast's time capsule this weekend as the Historic Queensland Motor Race meet hit the track for three days of racing action.

Hundreds of competitors of all ages descended on Warwick to race, meet up with old friends and talk cars.

In from Sydney was Max Brunninghausen with his Chevron B8.

Mr Brunninghausen said he'd been to Warwick many times in the past for historic race meets.

Max Brunninghausen and his Chevron B8. Jonno Colfs

"I've been coming back here for quite a few years," he said.

"We've spent quite a lot of time racing in your beautiful state.

"This is a wonderful facility, a great event and it's a pleasure to come back to.

"And it's great to see you've turned the weather on for us."

Mr Brunninghausen said he began racing in the 1960s.

"I used to hit the track at Lakeside and Sandown back in the day," he said.

"Then the inevitable happened, I ran out of money and got married and didn't get back to the sport until 1996.

"A lot of the people here are in the same boat - all racing back in the 1960s and 1970s and have all come back to it later in life."

Having just recently retired Mr Brunninghausen said he'd just finished rebuilding his Chevron from the ground up.

"The Chevron was an English sports racing car built in Manchester in 1968," he said.

"They were large builder of sports racing cars as opposed to production sports cars - they built cars meant for the track."

Mr Brunninghausen said motor racing was a relatively expensive hobby.

"But it's my passion," he said.

"If you competed at every historics event you'd probably get eight to 10 meets a year.

"But we're doing it for a different reason.

"All of these old valuable cars have been very lovingly and painstakingly restored and mean a great deal to a lot of people.

"But this weekend has been great, I've had a good amount of track time and I'm pretty happy."

Also in town was Dean Tighe.

Mr Tighe now lives in Brisbane but spent a few years in Warwick teaching at TAFE.

"I taught the Certificate III and IV in Motorsport at Warwick TAFE," he said.

"The program finished up in 2010 but was a great indictment of the wonderful education and facilities Warwick has to offer.

Greg King, Charlize and Dean Tighe at the Historics meet. Jonno Colfs

"We studied teamwork, the development of the car, preparation, the mechanical side of things, basically all the stuff you need to know about making the car go faster.

"A lot of the students have gone on to work in the racing industry, Supercar teams etc."

Mr Tighe was driving his BT36 Brabham at this weekend's meet.

"World Champion Graham Hill drove this car in 1971," Mr Tighe said.

"It's like it's been plucked from that year, the livery is the same, same sponsors, it's as he drove it then."