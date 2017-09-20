Historic clock chimes again at Glengallan

A LOST slice of Glengallan Homestead history made its way home at the weekend.

A 19th Century mantel clock that once graced the drawing room of Glengallan House was returned just in time for the 150th birthday of the historic building.

The clock was inherited by Sydney resident Jill Wrathall from her mother, the late Marie (Gillespie) Ryall, youngest of the last family to live in the house.

Glengallan Homestead Trust Chair Donna Fraser said the clock appeared in 1892 Slade family photos of the furnished drawing room.

"It may even date back to the Deuchars who built the sandstone homestead in 1867,” Mrs Fraser said.

Presenting the clock to Glengallan Homestead Trust during the 150th anniversary dinner on Saturday night, Mrs Wrathall said the French clock had been with the Gillespie family since they bought Glengallan from the Marshall and Slade partnership in 1904.

"When visiting in October last year, we were looking at a photograph in the drawing room and wondered if this was the same clock given to me by my mother four years ago,” she said.

"When we realised it was, we discovered it was made in France by the Miroy brothers around 1850.”

Mrs Wrathall said the clock may have been one of the original Glengallan furnishings put there by John and Eliza Deuchar who visited Europe in 1858-60.

"We are thrilled to be able to add to the authenticity of the restoration...this beautiful clock has come back home.”