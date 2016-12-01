Historic Warwick Bank undergoes facelift

HERITAGE MAKEOVER: The exterior of Warwick's historic ANZ Bank building is being revamped.

WARWICK'S historic ANZ Bank building is undergoing a major facelift.

The building and nearby footpath are covered in scaffolding as workers restore the heritage-listed facade to its former glory.

Building owner Robert Koremans said the building was undergoing some much needed redecoration.

"It's having a complete paint job,” Mr Koremans said.

"It's the first time the front of the building has been painted for about 15 years,” he said.

"We're undertaking the works to re-beautify the building and restore it.”

Mr Koremans said the building would be repainted with its original colours.

"Only the facade of the building is heritage listed, so there really aren't any stipulations other than that we keep the front of the building as it was and always has been,” he said.

"The facade construction itself is still very sound so at this stage only repainting is necessary.

"As it's only the facade that is protected, the bank can do what they like to the inside, but even so when the interior was renovated around seven years ago, architects were consulted and on hand to ensure the internal parts of the building remained as true to the original as possible.”

Mr Koremans said due to the fact the building was a bank, it would continue to be modernised over the years.

"If that needs to happen then it will,” he said.

"We'll try to keep as many of the original features of the building as we can.

"There's the pressed metal ceiling and many other original features

as well.”

Mr Koremans said he

and wife Jan bought the bank from the ANZ 15

years ago.

"It was in really good order then and these works will ensure that continues,” he said.

The building in Palmerin St was built in 1912 and has housed a bank since.

The repainting works are expected to be completed by Christmas.