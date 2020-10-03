HISTORIC WIN: Water Rats claim epic premiership victory

RUGBY: The Warwick Water Rats have claimed an epic premiership win in the Bill Flamsteed Trophy this afternoon.

The team’s first ever win in the Downs Rugby’s B-grade division, Warwick claimed the victory 15-7 against defending premiers St George Frillnecks.

Warwick was ahead of the game from kick-off, scoring within the first few minutes and keeping a strong 10-0 lead through to halftime.

The Frillnecks struck back and scored late in the second half, but Warwick was able to continue attacking and take the win 15-7 when the siren sounded.

The Water Rats’ win came in their first grand final appearance since 2004, and means the club now has recorded wins in every division of the Downs Rugby competition.

Club president Andrew Williams said he was incredibly proud of the side, and was ecstatic to see every player’s hard work pay off.

“I never thought we were going to lose, but it’s just awesome to see it actually happen,” Williams said.

“We probably took about 10 per cent of the ticket sales, and we had our guys turning up from Moree, Texas, and all over.

“It’s been such a great day, really special.”

The club kicked the day off with a breakfast, which saw many of the Water Rats’ “old boys” come back to support the club and community.

At least 165 Warwick supporters made the trip to Toowoomba for the game.