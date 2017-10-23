History in show: making sense of 'the Warwick Incident'

The poster showing Billy Hughes being hit by an egg by Paddy Brosnan in Warwick.

The poster showing Billy Hughes being hit by an egg by Paddy Brosnan in Warwick. Contributed

NOVEMBER 29 will mark a century since Paddy Brosnan infamously upset then prime minister Billy Hughes with lobbing an egg to his face.

The drama of the egg throwing, said to have sparked the creation of a federal police force, is set to be reenacted on November 18.

But for those curious to learn more about the history behind that iconic moment, there is a seminar slated for that weekend that will delve into the details.

Organiser Pat Ryan said while the egg throwing was the spark, a lot of tension had built up to that moment.

"The year before the egg throwing incident in 1916, there had been the uprising in Dublin against British rule," Ms Ryan said.

"There's a lot of background and quite a lot of background leading to it that I think people will be interested to know about."

Ms Ryan said historians would go into detail about the attitudes towards conscription at the time Billy Hughes made his speech, sentiments which led to the egg being thrown in the first place.

"We'll have Robin and Rod Sullivan from The University of Queensland to talk about their research into the Irish at the turn of the century and leading up to World War I," she said.

"We'll also have Jeff Kildea from the University of New South Wales and he's done research into the public sentiment around conscription and why Billy Hughes was talking about it.

"By that time there had been a lot of casualties in the war and it had taken a lot of young men away from their families, many to never return, and so a lot of people opposed the idea."

Greg Hallam from Queensland Rail will also be on board for an open panel with the historians and Ms Ryan.

The seminar will be held from 10am-12.30 at St Mary's Hall on November 18.

Be entertained by the Combined Unions Choir in recognition of the labour movement's leadership in the anti-conscription campaigns in 1916 and 1917. Tickets are $15 for general admission $6 for unwaged with a '1917'style morning tea included. RSVP by November 11, your seat book early on https://www.trybooking.com/RKHS. For more information or queries ring 0418 989 590.