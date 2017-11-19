SLICE OF HISTORY: Members of the 11th Light Horse Warwick-Montrose Troop (from left) John Pollard, Ray Kuhn and Russell Broderick take part in the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick Incident.

THIS year marked the 100th anniversary since the Battle of Beersheba but the 11th Light Horse Warwick-Montrose Troop are now gearing up for another major milestone.

Next September will mark 100 years since the taking of the canon at Samakh by the Australian 11th Light Horse Regiment.

The canon was being held by the Germans and the Turkish and the Australian soldiers were the first in the war to charge them under darkness.

Founding member of the Warwick-Montrose troop Trish Kuhn said the 11th Light Horse Regiment in the First World War was made up of soldiers from the Darling Downs, with many from Warwick taking part.

"It was the worst and biggest battle on foot for the 11th Light Horse,” she said.

"They were outnumbered four to one and it was just sheer determination.”

11th Light Horse Warwick-Montrose Troop founding member Trish Kuhn at the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Warwick Egg Incident yesterday. Elyse Wurm

Mrs Kuhn said the soldiers rode in on horses and then got off to fight by sword, under enemy fire.

"If it wasn't for them doing what they did, the Germans and Turkish would have won and history would have been very different,” she said.

"To me that's important because it was the 11th that took it.”

The troop have been operating since 2012, but Mrs Kuhn said numbers had dwindled in recent years so they aimed to promote

The group plans to focus on promotion in the lead up to the anniversary to try and raise participation again.

For more information, visit the 11th Light Horse Warwick-Montrose Troop Facebook page.