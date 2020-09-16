Menu
DOWN UNDER: A sneak peak of the new Netflix season of Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father
Entertainment

Hit Netflix show shine spotlights on our own historic pub

Tessa Flemming
16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A TRAILER for the new season of the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father has highlighted scenes filmed at a beloved Southern Downs watering hole.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the clip showcases the Maryvale Crown Hotel and its iconic handcrafted wooden front bar.

In the show, the British comedian Whitehall travels around the world with his uptight father Michael.

Back in January, the region was left starstruck when the comedian touched down to shoot some Australia Day festivities.

Filming everything from thong throwing competitions right down to chicken races, viewers will have to wait until September 22 to see what makes the cut.

The series has been shot all over the globe, including Thailand, Cambodia, eastern Europe and the United States, but this fourth and latest season focuses specifically on Australia.

The Bad Education star told a Brisbane stand up show crowd in February the Darling Downs region would feature in the show.

Scenes were also filmed at an Ipswich Emu Farm and around Toowoomba.

