Hitched at the winner's post

SURF AND TURF: Dave and Jackie Rossiter at work on the track.

IF HORSES and the racing industry are your passion, then it probably doesn't get much better than living at a racetrack.

Warwick Turf Club caretakers Dave and Jackie Rossiter get to do just that and they love it.

They were even married in the enclosure, right next to the track.

"It was after the 2011 floods,” Mr Rossiter said.

"The track was wiped out, and nothing could really happen for a while while the grounds repaired.

"So we decided to lighten the mood and bring a bit of positivity to the whole situation.”

The couple, both single parents, had been together for about 12 years but felt the timing was right.

"It was a pretty big wedding,” Mrs Rossiter said.

"Everyone had a great time and everything went so well, it was lots of fun.

Mrs Rossiter said despite the damage the floods caused, the place looked quite beautiful.

"The water came right up to the clubhouse and the lights from the houses on the other side glistened off the water at night, it was like looking over the Brisbane River,” she said.

"We even changed the name on the building from the Warwick Turf Club to the Warwick Surf Club for a couple of days.”

The pair have held the caretakers role at the turf club for 10 years, but it was a chance visit to Warwick 13 years that planted a seed.

"We lived in Brisbane at the time and were just passing through,” said Mrs Rossiter.

"We stopped in the centre of town for a pit stop and I couldn't get over how lovely it was.

"I told Dave that I'd love to live here.”

Mr Rossiter said they went back to Brisbane, where he worked as golf course groundsman.

"A couple of years I did a stint at Toowoomba Turf Club for about eight months,” he said.

"We were about to go back to Brisbane again, when a track rider told me Warwick Turf Club were looking for a live-in caretaker.

"So I rang the committee and we got the job.”

Mr Rossiter said he loved the outside work.

"We look after the state of the track, slashing, mowing, prepare the practice tracks every day, gardening, looking after the stalls. grounds, buildings, everything,” he said.

"I work full time at John Dee but our afternoons are spent looking after this place and I hope Jackie and I are here for a few more years to come,” he said.

"We make a great team.”