Hockey association on top of the flood threat

Gerard Walsh | 3rd Apr 2017 10:38 PM
PREPARED: Warwick Hockey Club took precautions and sandbag entrances to the turf fields when the flood hit late last week.
PREPARED: Warwick Hockey Club took precautions and sandbag entrances to the turf fields when the flood hit late last week.

TUESDAY TANTRUM with Gerard Walsh

HOW well prepared are we for floods?

The Warwick Hockey Association is definitely well prepared as shown by their sandbagging of the two entrances to the synthetic surface.

While there are high walls and mounds around the field, there are a necessary couple of lower spots where players walk in, equipment is brought in and the like.

The synthetic surface was rolled up by a flood six years ago but a lot of good work was done putting down the new London blue surface.

London blue synthetic has been used in Olympics which is why Warwick is a chance to get a team for pre-Commonwealth Games training in Warwick.

I had a look the other day at St Mark's Oval and there was some water on the Redbacks Aussie rules field on the north-east corner and some water on the north-west corner of the touch field.

One way to work out the levels of a field exactly is to get a flood.

The good news is we had a flood that was on the verge of doing a fair bit of damage. I stand corrected, but largely the benefit from the rain was much greater than the cost of the flood.

The top of the Condamine River catchment isn't far from the top of the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim catchments so we were lucky.

The reality is everything that happens at Queens Park or St Mark's Oval must be done with a view to the flood risk.

Medals galore

WARWICK area athletes won five medals at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney.

It was gold in hammer and silver in discus to Matthew Denny from Allora and silver in three throwing events in the juniors for Zac Caterson.

Going by his results at the weekend, Matthew might be closer to a world championships qualifier in hammer than discus at this point of his preparation.

He is hoping to throw some qualifiers in Europe in the next two months.

Getting ready for the flood worked like clockwork but there could be another flood

