Hockey holds onto season during virus threat

PUSHING ON: Warwick Hockey Association are waiting on a directive from Hockey Queensland about their season, but at this stage will continue playing.

HOCKEY: A safe and measured response to coronavirus is being taken by the Warwick Hockey Association, which will continue with senior fixtures amid virus concerns.

A growing number of sports across the region have pulled the pin on the upcoming season, postponing or cancelling fixtures for the foreseeable future.

As the association is yet to receive any directive from Hockey Queensland, president Carly Hansen said it was business as usual down on the turf.

“It is in our hands to some degree, we are just waiting for updates from them at this stage,” she said.

“Because it’s not a hand on ball sport, it isn’t going to transfer anything that way.”

One women’s game went ahead last night between Corinthians and Saints, and all four men’s teams are expected to take to the turf tonight.

Despite last night’s game having fewer numbers than usual, it was an opportunity for players to forget about the ongoing changes taking place in society.

“The atmosphere was good, it was the same as normal really,” she said.

“Nobody really commented on what was going on and that’s the attitude we want to have.

“I think people still need to exercise and socialise, and this is a good way to do it.”

While senior fixtures will proceed as scheduled, until told otherwise, Hansen said there was no clear update for the junior competition.

“The juniors were meant to start after Easter, but it will depend on what will happen in the next few weeks,” she said.

“If they do put a hold on it, we’d go ahead with a reduced season.

“But we can’t really say at the moment without having any directive from Hockey Queensland; we just have to play it by ear.”

Amid the growing health concerns and postponements of sport, Hansen is hopeful people won’t forget there are still ways to remain fit and healthy.

“I’m hoping people can still keep up,” she said.

“They can still go for a walk or a run.

“There are other things that are a one-person thing to do, that are all outdoors too.”