Hoffman throws for gold at All Schools competition

ATHLETICS: Warwick all-rounder Brendan Hoffman has proved he's no one-trick pony, claiming fourth spot at the National All Schools Championships under-16 shot put competition.

Hoffman threw 15.41m at the championships in Canberra on Sunday morning, 1.84m less than the winner.

Hoffman fouled one of his three throws, but managed to beat 17 other competitors in the field of 21.

While his winning throw wasn't near his personal best of 16.35, Brendan's mother Wendy Hoffman said her son put in a "great effort”.

"We are very proud of him no matter where he places, his commitment and attitude and great sportsmanship in all his sports is so commendable,” she said.

"He does well at so many different things and yet still remains humble and good-hearted.”

Earlier this year, Hoffman won a silver in the shot put at the state finals in Brisbane.

Besides athletics, Hoffman also holds swimming records at Warwick State High School and is an accomplished rugby league player.