HOLD UP: Dam dates revised

Emu Swamp Dam supporters from both political and farming persuasions. Picture: FILE

THERE’S been another achievement today in the decades long struggle to get Emu Swamp Dam up and operational.

The heads behind Granite Belt Irrigation Project announced this morning that they’ll soon be going out to tender.

For many producers on the Granite Belt, it’s a day they thought might never come.

But, they may be made to wait just a little longer with the proposed start dates for construction pushed back.

GBIP plans to release the dam construction tender in July with the pump stations and pipelines following later in the year.

The budgeted cost for these two tenders is approximately $60 million.

GBIP Chairman Dan Hunt said he is anticipating strong contractor competition to deliver infrastructure that will transform the Granite Belt’s water security.

“This project is desperately needed in a premium food bowl region that virtually ran out of water,” Mr Hunt said.

“As a result of our thorough work, we have committed funding of $23.4 million from local irrigators – the highest proportion of private investment in water infrastructure in Queensland’s history – $47 million from the Australian Government and a conditional commitment of $13.6 million from the Queensland Government.

“This is great news in tough economic conditions, and we are looking forward to a very competitive tender process.”

One blight on the announcement, was news construction mightn’t begin until 2021.

“The Queensland Government recently allocated $6 million of its funds to take the project through to an expected construction start in early 2021, including managing the tender process,” it was announced this morning.

It’d been previously stated that GBIP had hoped to begin construction on the $84 million dam in mid-2020.

However, Mr Hunt confirmed that aspiration has been revised.

“It’ll start later than we had hoped. But, that’s the reality we’ve got to face,” he said.