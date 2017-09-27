Holiday feel keeps going at the sales

ON THE LOOKOUT: Jace and Amira Duffy spending quality time with grandmother Jodie Bygroves at the Pig and Calf Sale.

A FAMILY outing was the catalyst for a visit to the Pig and Calf Sale yesterday.

Jodie Bygroves brought along grandkids Jace and Amira Duffy from Maryborough to the showgrounds, as they made the most of the second week of school holidays.

Ms Bygroves said the sales are on the to-do list of her grandchildren, who have previously live in Warwick, when they come to visit.

"The kids love coming here for a look,” she said.

"They would like to come away with a calf.

"We'll just have to see if the price is right.”

Ms Bygroves said her grandchildren enjoyed spending time in Warwick during the holidays.

"They love coming down and spending time on the farm,” she said.

"They'll be spending a week in town this time around.

"Their other grandparents live in nearby Yangan, so they get to enjoy a good holiday down here.”

Warm weather didn't deter punters from making the trip, with healthy crowds present.