Holiday fun times at Uber Markets

JUMP UP: Krystal Peterson getting ready to go on the Uber Markets jumping castle.

SCHOOL holidays are almost done but there's one more event to get the kids along to for some fun in the park.

The monthly Uber Markets will be back on Saturday between 10am and 2pm in Leslie Park and organiser Christie Russellsaid she was expecting a big one.

"It's looking like it should be a nice day to spend at the park,” she said.

"For the kids we've got the jumping castle, or they can come and see me and get their face painted; both of those are only $2 and we can pretty much paint whatever the kids want.

"We've also got a few new stalls, which is really exciting, including one that has heaps of kids stuff like fidget spinners and all the latest trends.

Ms Russell said there was going to be heaps for both kids and parents.

"We've got the comics and pop figurines stall,” she said.

"There's also a stall selling pop culture-themed bed sets, which are very popular with the kids.

"And if you've got a little toddler, you should check out the Mini Me Boutique for some amazing boys and girls clothes ideas.

"There will be a heap more stalls as well and as always, there's great pizza and the Lion's Club cooking up a storm too.

"Come on down and have some fun in the sun - we hope to see you there.”