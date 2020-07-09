Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Hollywood star spotted shopping in Cairns

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLLYWOOD legend Baz Luhrmann has been spotted shopping with his daughter in Cairns after coronavirus brought filming of his latest blockbuster to a standstill.

The Moulin Rouge and Great Gatsby director has been using the filming off-season to spend time in the Far North with his family.

Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lily tried on matching handmade Artiz pearl and ruby necklaces from The Other Shop in Cairns during a forced filming hiatus for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. PICTURE: THE OTHER SHOP / FACEBOOK
Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lily tried on matching handmade Artiz pearl and ruby necklaces from The Other Shop in Cairns during a forced filming hiatus for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. PICTURE: THE OTHER SHOP / FACEBOOK

He was seen in the CBD with daughter Lilly yesterday at homewares and fashion store The Other Shop in Oceania Walk Arcade.

The shop posted about the surprise meeting on social media.

"Baz & Lilly … super cool Dad & Daughter matching @artiz pearl & ruby necklaces … handmade in Cairns," it said.

"Thanks guys was super fun styling with you.

"Cairns is looking brighter."

Mr Luhrmann was filming a new Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast until COVID-19 forced a hiatus.

Cairns has long been a playground for the rich and famous including multiple recent visits from the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith.

Originally published as Hollywood star spotted shopping in Cairns

More Stories

Show More
baz luhrmann celebrity entertainment movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto numbers.

        VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        premium_icon VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        News See who has been nominated to be in our cheeky bub vote and have your say on who...

        Warwick’s staggering SPER debt worst in region

        premium_icon Warwick’s staggering SPER debt worst in region

        News REVEALED: How the multi-million SPER debt of the Southern Downs stacks up.

        Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        premium_icon Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        Council News Professionals are on the way to change how the region gets an edge over its...