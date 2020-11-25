Menu
Dashcam on Gillies Range
News

‘Holy f***’: Terrifying range drive caught on camera

by Grace Mason
25th Nov 2020 4:14 PM
A CAIRNS couple say they were just waiting to watch a serious crash after witnessing the terrifying antics of a motorist towing a trailer on the Gillies Range.

The pair captured the incident on dashcam as they drove up the range towards Yungaburra on Wednesday morning.

The Cairns woman, who did not want to be named, said they followed the van, which was towing a wide trailer, for about 15 minutes from the 'sinkhole' roadworks through to the summit.

A still of footage from the Gillies Range.
"They were just cutting over every blind corner," she said.

"It was in complete disregard for other road users.

"We were concerned we might see an accident absolutely."

The footage showed one vehicle having to take action to avoid the van and trailer, forced onto the road shoulder and only narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The woman said they saw at least one other near-miss.

She said they contacted Policelink to report the incident and also spoke to officers in Yungaburra.

