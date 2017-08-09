Homage to Southern Downs horses set to go

GAME ON: John Simpson and his dream of a traffic stopping monument honouring the region's equine history is a few steps closer to realisation.

A TOWERING cultural landmark designed to stop passing traffic in Warwick is almost ready for production.

A decade-long labour of love for former Warwick teacher and artist John Simpson, the planned 15 metre high monument is dedicated to the history of the horse on the Southern Downs.

Over $130,000 has already been raised, coming from businesses and residents alike.

"We only need a few thousand more to start fabricating,” Mr Simpson said. So if you've promised you'd chip in, now is the time to do it.”

An artist's impression of Warwick's Horse Sculpture in place at Queen's Park.

Mr Simpson will front the council next week for final approval before work begins.

The monument will sit on Alice St in Queens Park and will feature 10 different sections, paying homage to the region's equine history from the First World War to farming, rodeo, polocrosse and racing.

So far more than 160 Warwick businesses and residents have donated funds to be a part of the monument's production.