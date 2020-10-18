Menu
Home Improvement star arrested

by Bianca Mastroianni
18th Oct 2020 4:37 PM

 

The actor who played Tim Allen's eldest son on Home Improvement is sitting in jail in Oregon on charges that he choked his girlfriend during an argument, TMZ reports.

Zachery Ty Bryan, 39, was arrested on late Friday after his girlfriend alleged that he squeezed her throat with his hands during a heated argument in an apartment, police told the publication.

The star - who played Brad Taylor in the famous 90s sitcom - was accused of not letting his girlfriend call 911 by grabbing her phone from her.

The actor has been busted for strangling his girlfriend

RELATED: Home Improvement star lands new show

Neighbours from the complex called the police, with officers finding Bryan sitting outside and his girlfriend hiding in a friend's apartment nearby.

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," police wrote in the arrest report.

The woman, who has not been identified, declined medical treatment.

Bryan was arrested without incident, charged with strangulation fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.

The actor grinned for his mugshot that has been obtained by TMZ.

Bryan rose to fame in his role as Brad Taylor alongside Tim Allen.

Zachery Ty Bryan played Tim Allen's son in Home Improvement


The comedy ran from 1991 to 1999.

Since then, he has made appearances on shows including Veronica Mars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He most recently starred as Thor in the TV movie Thor : Hammer of the Gods in 2009, according to his IMDB page.

Since then, he has gone into producing. He's listed as the executive producer for the science fiction thriller called Warning and Finding 52, which is a feature length documentary that is still in post-production.

 

 

