Home is where the heart is

AT HOME: Debby Ward went looking elsewhere but realised home was right here.

DEBBY Ward discovered Warwick by accident.

Living in Blackall with her family in the mid 1980s, Mrs Ward and her husband Russell decided they wanted better facilities and education options for their four children and went in search of a place to lay down some roots.

Taree was the destination, but a late-night wrong turn led the family to Warwick.

"I didn't even know Warwick existed,” Mrs Ward said.

"We were coming from Toowoomba, and were supposed to head toward Brisbane but ended up here.

"So we stopped at KFC, which was a huge treat for our outback kids and found a spot in a caravan park.”

The next day, after telling a few people about their quest for a great place to live, it was suggested the family stay in Warwick and see what it had to offer.

So they did, for a week before heading out on the road again.

"We got to Evans Head and my husband and I talked it all over and decided to turn around,” Mrs Ward said.

"That was as far as we went.

"We had loved what we'd seen in Warwick and headed back for a few more days.

"Then we went home and within three months we'd moved to Warwick - that was 30 years ago.”

Today and taking holidays from her day job at Noni B in Rose City Shoppingworld, Mrs Ward has set up a pop-up shop in Fitzroy to spruik her talents as DebbyMaree Hats and Fascinators, over the Jumpers and Jazz period.

"I've been sewing forever and about nine years ago my daughter-in-law Nicole pushed me to make her a fascinator,” she said.

"I was hesitant but loved the freedom and creativity involved with making them.

"Whatever I dream up can become something.”

Over the years, her hobby has turned into a business with more and more women seeking out DebbyMaree's fascinators.

"I work with them to match to dresses and accessories and I love to see how it all comes together,” she said.

"It's like finishing a painting, sometimes it brings a tear to my eye.”

Mrs Ward said she'd love to see the winter festival last the entire month of July.

"How good would it be?” she said.

"Spread the events out, add some more buskers along the streets and most importantly keep the trees dressed for the whole month. I'd love that and a lot of people I've spoken to would as well.”