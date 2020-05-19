Homecoming for Abbey’s new manager

FULL CIRCLE: New manager Rob Hamilton made his name through Warwick hospitality before finding his feet at the Abbey of the Roses.

FULL CIRCLE: New manager Rob Hamilton made his name through Warwick hospitality before finding his feet at the Abbey of the Roses.

ROB Hamilton’s first job out of his chef apprenticeship was at Sophia College,a tertiary college house in the former convent at the corner of Dragon and Locke streets.

He never thought, in his wildest dreams, he would return to the reformed abbey as a manager himself.

Settling into his new position as Abbey of the Roses manager, Mr Hamilton said it had been a journey to get to this point in his life.

The former chef worked at the Jackie Howe Motel, TAFE, and Southern Downs tourism offices before he found his home once again on Locke St in events.

“Sophia College had 60 students in residence. The ballroom now was a boy dormitory back then,” Mr Hamilton said.

“I found it was such a rewarding experience and eye-opener, not only preparing for 60 students but also helping run the office and with finance delegations.”

Returning then felt almost natural to the Warwick born hospitality and events guru.

“It was really was quite an amazing experience coming back and seeing the transformation and how they have built on the history and character to ensure the integrity is maintained,” Mr Hamilton said.

“I almost feel I’ve done the full circle.”

Mr Hamilton said over the past five years he’d been working at the venue, he’d grown to love creating experiences — something he hoped to take on in a greater capacity now.

“I have such a privilege working in this beautiful old building and celebrating the history of region,” he said.

“When people walk through the door, they see the building and are just awe-struck … it really is quite a moment to be a part of.”

While coronavirus had undoubtedly impacted the beginning of his new career, Mr Hamilton said things were looking upwards for the Warwick tourism industry.

“With dates set, we’re starting to have more active bookings and a steady flow inquiries about Christmas parties and our Christmas in July function,” he said.

“It’s exciting to think we’ll be able to pick up that quickly.”