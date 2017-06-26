Homeless for a night

SLEEPING ROUGH: The IGA team (from left) Kimberley Jenkinson, Leo Sirianni, acting Ipswich mayor Paul Tully, Terry Slaughter, Rosa Sirianni, Frank Spano, Frances Slaughter and IGA state manager Richard Hinson.

SLEEPING under the Storey Bridge was a challenging experience for Frank Spano and one he said "put things into perspective”.

As the CEO of Spanos IGA, Mr Spano took part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout last week to help raise funds and awareness for homelessness in Australia.

"It was a lot more challenging than I thought for one night,” he said.

"You get the bare essentials, not the comforts of home.

"The conditions made it tougher, being in winter the weather was cold.”

Mr Spano said the CEOs were given access to a soup kitchen and a piece of cardboard to lie on.

He also opted not to use his phone for the night, saying it was part of the experience.

Presentations were given by those who have slept rough long-term, which Mr Spano said demonstrated the range of reasons people could be homeless including child abuse and house fires.

"We heard some stories from people who have suffered homelessness,” he said.

"It shows the challenges people face when putting a roof over their head.”

Approximately 20,000 people in Queensland are homeless and 27% of those are children.

Mr Spano raised $8,071 to support those in need, while the complete eight-person team of IGA and Metcash retailers reached a total of $40,414.

Eager to take part next year, Mr Spano said he also planned to explore other ways he could offer ongoing support.

"People don't have the ability to buy food, so [looking at] how we could support them through the IGA network,” he said.