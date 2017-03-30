23°
News

Homes in the danger zone

Sonja Koremans
| 30th Mar 2017 7:46 AM
INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.
INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage. Lisa Hemmings / Warwick Daily Ne

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK residents have been urged to check their homes weren't under-insured as factors specific to the region put properties at high risk of fire and flood damage, a major insurer has warned.

This week's Cyclone Debbie, which has caused billions of damage to North Queensland, is a warning to home owners to check their property and contents were adequately insured.

RACQ Insurance has urged Warwick residents not to be complacent despite living away from cyclone zones.

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said the structure of the city's homes and the region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.

"Both fire and flood are heartbreaking for anyone but the likelihood of a home and its entire contents being completely destroyed is greater with fire and Warwick has a very high percentage of wooden homes,” Mr Turner said.

"Living in a regional area such as the Southern Downs also makes bushfires a very real threat to homes and the city is on a major river, which floods.”

He urged residents to regularly asses the value of their homes and check it against their insurance policies.

"Ask a builder or real estate agent what the value of your home is and if you have had renovations done recently make sure they are included in the policy.”

"When you take out an insurance policy, ask your insurer whether its home and contents also covers you for all insurance, such as storm and high tide.

"No one likes to take out insurance but it provides peace of mind when you know that your home and contents can be replaced at it proper value.”

Major insurers warn that about 80% of Australian homes are under-insured.

Steps to full coverage:

Use online insurance calculators as a guide each year to help make sure you have enough cover.

The cost of rebuilding your home is not the same as its real estate value. A professional valuation by a builder can help ensure you know its replacement cost.

Rebuilding costs may also be affected by changes to local regulations and by-laws.

New furniture should also be added to contents insurance.

Your local council or a local builder can help you understand these.

Check whether your policy covers supplementary costs.

Other expenses you'll be up for if your home needs to be rebuilt such as temporary accommodation. Each insurer treats these differently.

If you work from home, you may need a separate business insurance policy.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  insurance racq

Who wants to join the Rats Women for Premiers Club

Who wants to join the Rats Women for Premiers Club

Support the rugby girls - join the Rats Women for DD Sevens Premiers Club

Some Southern Downs schools closed; check with your school

Some Warwick schools have closed this morning

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Homes in the danger zone

INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.

Warwick residents urged to consider fire and flood risk

Local Partners

Picnic set to attract large crowd

Thousands of visitors from across the state are expected to attend the second annual Picnic Basket Day in Killarney next month.

Homes in the danger zone

INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.

Warwick residents urged to consider fire and flood risk

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Open day at shooting at Warwick Clay Target Club

REGULARS: Keith Rowling and Cheryl McCullough are shooters and volunteers at the Warwick Clay Target Club which has its open shoot on Sunday.

Warwick Clay Target Club ready for open shoot

Warwick goes well against premiers before going down

BALL ON FOOT: Jamie Saunders in possession for Warwick in football in Toowoomba fixtures.

Strong performance by Warwick Wolves in premier grade

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!