Homes of Australia’s richest revealed

Australia's richest people in 2021 have been revealed and it's no surprise they have considerable wealth tied up in real estate.

This month The Australian unveiled The List, an annual study of the country's 250 wealthiest individuals based on figures calculated in late February.

The List has Gina Rinehart ranked as the wealthiest Aussie once again, with wealth of about $36bn.

The other billionaires ranked within the top 10 often owned some of the country's most expensive housing, ranging from Sydney's exclusive Point Piper to Perth enclave Dalkeith.

Below is the ranking from 10 to one, with an insight into their property investments and the mansions they call home.

AUSTRALIA'S 10 RICHEST

10 Kerry Stokes - $7.26bn

Kerry Stokes was ranked tenth richest. Picture: The Australian

Seven chairman Kerry Stokes remained Australia's tenth richest person. He has significant stakes in a buildings material company and aged care group Estia Health.

Mr Stokes is understood to spend most of his time in the wealthy Perth suburb of Dalkeith, also home to Gina Rinehart, on a large block he has kept since the 1970s.

His other properties include historic mansion Glanworth in the tightly held Sydney Harbour suburb of Darling Point. He has owned the property since 1998 when he paid $9.5m. In 2018 he was granted approval from local council to extend the house.

Glanworth in Darling Point.

Glanworth is set on the most northern tip of Darling Point and was built in 1916. It has views from three sides over Sydney Harbour.

9 Frank Lowy - $8.82bn

Lowy Institute Chairman Sir Frank Lowy. Picture: AAP

Westfield shopping centre empire co-founder Frank Lowy was ranked the country's ninth richest person with a net worth of $8.82bn.

Mr Lowy splits his time between Israel and a waterfront residence in Sydney's exclusive Harbour enclave Point Piper.

His Point Piper estate is on what is widely regarded as the most expensive street in Australia.

Mr Lowy’s mansion pictured in 2002. Picture: Bob Finlayson

Mr Lowy and wife Shirley purchased their waterfront home in the early 1970s for about $300,000.

Twenty years later they bought son Stephen's house next door for $1.3m. They later demolished that house to extend their residence.

8 Clive Palmer - $9.76b

Clive Palmer has made a lot of property investments. Picture: AAP

Australia's rebounding mining sector has increased Mineralogy owner and politician Clive Palmer's wealth from $4.5bn to $9.76bn.

Queensland's richest man is a prolific residential investor. His residential properties span the Gold Coast, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the far north of Queensland.

His most expensive individual property is a Hamptons' style multi-level home on the Gold Coast. Mr Palmer paid $12m for it in 2018. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an eight-car garage.

Mr Palmer’s mansion on the Gold Coast.

His recent activity has centred around Brisbane's Fig Tree Pocket where he owns over 4ha thanks to three shrewd purchases.

He bought a massive Fig Tree Pocket waterfront mansion for $7.5m in 2018 and then snapped up the two neighbouring properties for $5m each.

7 Hui Wing Mau - $10.15bn

Hui Wing Mau is chairman of Shimao Property Holdings Picture: Paul Hilton/Bloomberg

Chairman of Shimao Property Holdings Hui Wing Mau was the seventh richest Aussie with wealth totalling $10.15bn, according to The Australian report.

Shimao Property is a Hong Kong-listed real estate developer with projects in numerous Chinese cities.

His family moved to Darwin sometime in the 1990s and he started investing in real estate in Australia, although details about his investments are scant.

It's not known exactly when Mr Hui became an Australian citizen but he later returned to China and has made it his base since.

6 Harry Triguboff - $17.2bn

Billionaire real estate developer Harry Triguboff. Picture: James Horan

The Vaucluse property owned by Mr Triguboff.

Formerly Australia's richest person, Harry Triguboff is the founder and owner of developer Meriton.

Mr Triguboff has a Vaucluse mansion, which he has owned since 1983. He paid $4.1m at the time. The next door block was added in 1998 for $6m to create a 5200 sqm property.

It is one of the largest privately held waterfronts in Vaucluse, eclipsing Justin Hemmes' Hermitage and Menulog founder Leon Kamenev's $80m amalgamated block.

Property records show numerous building extensions have been made but it not known what the property is worth. It is understood the home is set to be demolished and the block subdivided.

5 Anthony Pratt and family - $21.27bn

VISY chairman Anthony Pratt. Picture: The Australian

Cardboard box king Anthony Pratt and family own the mansion Raheen in Melbourne suburb Kew.

The famed mansion is one of Melbourne's grandest and most tightly held homes, listed on the Victorian Heritage Register for its long-running association with "elite businessmen" and the Catholic Church.

The 1870 Italianate residence has belonged to the Pratt family since late businessman Richard Pratt and wife Jeanne bought it from the Catholic Church in 1981.

Raheen is a historic mansion in Kew. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The Pratts have extended and enhanced the more than 1ha estate over the years to create a mammoth family compound.

4 Scott Farquhar - $21.95bn

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar.

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar was aged 37 when he paid $71m for the Fairfax mansion Elaine in 2017, setting a then record for an Australian house sale.

That record was broken a year later when his business partner Mike Cannon Brookes bought Fairwater next door.

The circa 1863 Elaine, with its seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, was rundown but it was the 6986 sqm beachfront block that made it so valuable.

The Point Piper mansion "Elaine". Picture by Damian Shaw

And when Farquhar builds his new $37m designer residence it will be worth well over $100m. He's now tweaking the plans, but insiders say it won't be too different from the original idea for a three-storey pile with rooftop tennis court and 20m lap pool.

3 Mike Cannon Brookes - $21.99bn

Mike Cannon-Brookes was ranked third.

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon Brookes has amassed a considerable collection of private homes, weekenders and farms totalling almost $250m.

He bought Fairwater, the largest privately-held property on Sydney Harbour at 1.12ha, for $100m in 2018. It remains the most expensive single house ever sold in Australia.

'Fairwater' in Point Piper. Picture: James Croucher

The 1881-built residence that fronts Seven Shillings Beach last traded in 1901 for £5350 when bought by members of the Fairfax family. It was sold by the estate of Lady Mary Fairfax, who died in 2017.

Mr Cannon Brooks' other properties include a $24.5m purchase in Newport on Sydney's northern beaches and the $18.5m former residence of Germany's consul-general in Woollahra. He also has a $15m Southern Highlands farm.

2 Andrew Forrest - $29.61bn

Andrew Forrest is based in Perth. Picture: Keryn Stevens

Iron ore baron Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, the chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, ranked as the second Aussie with wealth of about $29bn.

The Perth-based billionaire is understood to be based primarily in a significant home in the coastal suburb of Cottesloe.

He made headlines when he bought nearby home Tukurua for $16m in 2015 with plans of a major renovation. It was the first time in 119 years the home had traded.

Mr Forrest's house in Cottesloe.

He more recently snapped up a waterfront residence in Sydney's Point Piper for more than $16m. The house has four bedrooms and a private jetty, boatshed and harbourside swimming pool.

1 Gina Rinehart - $36.38bn

Hancock Prospecting executive chairman Gina Rinehart. Picture: Supplied

Gina Rinehart has topped the list once again, with an estimated net worth of $36.38bn, up from an estimated $16.25bn last year.

The Australian reported her jump in wealth was the result of soaring iron ore prices and increased exports to China.

The prolific businesswoman and Chair of Hancock Prospecting is also the third-largest cattle producer in the country.

Ms Rinehart’s home is on a waterfront strip in Dalkeith.

Ms Rinehart's home in Perth's Dalkeith is a cluster of multiple properties and sits on a prime strip of waterfront. She also owns two riverfront properties in Brisbane's Hawthorne, snapped up for about $18m in 2014.

Originally published as Homes of Australia's richest revealed