Homes saved but fire still burning behind residential area in Warwick

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is on scene at a fire on the eastern outskirts of Warwick.

UPDATE 3.15PM: Grass is still burning behind Aleva Estate (formerly St George Springs Estate) but the combined effort of firefighters from urban and rural brigades has the fire just off Yangan Rd under control.

Grass has been burnt for a distance of at least 1km, east to west.

The grass burnt is from west of Depot Rd almost to Mt Tabor Rd in the east.

One resident let a horse out of a paddock to ensure it wasn't caught in the fire.

At 3pm, a large heap of logs and some rubbish was burning on the northern side of Aleva Estate approximately 100m from homes.

UPDATE: 2.15pm: More than 16 hectares of grass has been burnt but all homes are safe as a fire continues to burn off Yangan Rd, east of Warwick.

Four urban fire units and units from Gladfield/Maryvale and Freestone Rural Fire Brigades are on scene and the Massie Rural Fire Brigade is on route to the scene.

"The fire is spreading slowly but there is no threat to property," a spokeswoman for the QFES said.

UPDATE 1.45pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service firefighters on the scene believe the threat of homes being burnt has been averted in a grass fire east of Warwick.

The fire started one hour ago and a QFES spokeswoman said homes were under threat initially.

"Firefighters believe they have contained the threat to homes," she said.

The fire is still burning in grass country on the northern side of Aleva Estate (formerly known as St George Springs) and the Southern Downs Regional Council depot.

Four urban fire units from Warwick are on scene as well as the Freestone Rural Fire Brigade and two further rural brigades have been called in to assist.

EARLIER: A grass fire just behind the Southern Downs Regional Council depot and Aleva Estate (formerly known as St George Springs Estate) off Yangan Rd is only a short distance from homes in Warwick.

The first fire call was received at 12.49pm and one of the first Queensland Fire and Emergency Service unit gained access to the site at the end of St George St and Natasha Drive.

At 1.20pm, three units were on site and another two were responding. More than one hectare of grass has been burnt so far.