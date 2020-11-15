Menu
Bindi Irwin has released her new book, Creating a Conservation Legacy, on Steve Irwin Day. Photo: Bindi Irwin/Australia Zoo
Lifestyle

Honouring a legend: Special Steve Irwin Day celebration

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM
Bindi Irwin has released a book to mark 50 years of Australia Zoo in a special celebration on Steve Irwin Day.

Celebrated on November 15 every year, Steve Irwin Day is the zoo's most special day of the year which honours Steve's life and his conservation legacy.

Today, Bindi has released her new book, Creating a Conservation Legacy, which looks at everything her parents have achieved.

Almost five years in the making, the Wildlife Warrior has looked through countless archives, her dad's old journals, Australia Zoo booklets and photos tucked away in office corners to create the book.

"I wrote this book to capture the very essence of our extraordinary 50 year history. Now I'm sharing this special journey with you," she said.

Bindi, who is 20 weeks' pregnant with her first child with husband Chandler Powell, shared the news on her Instagram and was flooded with supportive messages.

"There are so many of us who feel close to Steve and your family, and this just makes our hearts feel so much closer," one person wrote.

Bindi Irwin with husband Chandler Powell. Photo: Bindi Irwin/Australia Zoo
Today at Australia Zoo, the Irwins celebrated with traditional owners, the Gubbi Gubbi people of the Sunshine Coast, for the official opening ceremony in the Crocoseum.

To celebrate 50 years of Australia Zoo, the Gubbi Gubbi people added their handprints in the zoo's Walk of Fame, alongside other Wildlife Warriors such as Beau Bridges, Magda Szubanski, Captain Paul Watson and John Edward.

Terri Irwin said this Steve Irwin Day was particularly special as the family prepared to welcome the next generation.

She said Steve would have been thrilled to be a grandfather.

Bindi said after a challenging year, it was heartwarming to celebrate her father in such a special way.

Robert Irwin said they had achieved some major milestones this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, like tagging their 200th crocodile in the research project Steve began and treating their 100,000th animal at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Creating a Conservation Legacy is currently for sale on the Australia Zoo website. Proceeds will benefit wildlife conservation and education initiatives.

To help us continue Steve's legacy, visit wildlifewarriors.org.

