Honouring Audrey

REMEMBERED: Tributes have been flooding in after the passing of Audrey Lewis

SHE came to be known as the 'Slipper Lady', however Audrey Lewis will be remembered for a generous heart and warming smile.

Tributes have been pouring in for Audrey, who peacefully passed away in her home last week.

Keith Lewis was married to Audrey for 37 years, and took the opportunity to pay homage to his beloved wife.

"Audrey was very well-known amongst town, and she was well liked,” Mr Lewis said.

"People would stop her in the street to have a chat.

"She was loved like that, and she would always put others first.

"I called her 'mum' because she spoilt me, and did everything for me.”

The couple met in New Zealand, before living in Gosford and Tasmania, eventually moving to Warwick in 2000.

After a stint in Perth, the Lewis' returned to Warwick, the place they've called home since.

"Audrey loved living in Warwick,” he said.

"She developed a number of good friendships in the area, and wanted to settle down here.”

Audrey had a passion for knitting, and Keith said she did it for others just as much as herself.

"Audrey would go down to the local Pig and Calf Sale and sell the slippers that she would knit,” he said.

"It wasn't for a profit though, and she would knock a dollar or two off the price if somebody could only afford so much.”

"I still wear a cardigan that she knitted for me over 30 years ago.”

Nextdoor neighbour and good friend Joan Penberthy said her connection with Audrey formed after a one-in-a-million connection.

"I moved here in November of 2012, and we used to say hello to each other,” Mrs Pentherby said.

"She wished me a Happy New Years and we got to talking.

"As it turned out, she was born just 20 miles from where I was in New Zealand.

The friendship struck would last, and Joan said Audrey's generosity and kind-heart was always on show.

"Whenever I would go away she would look after my dog,” she said.

"It's just a small example of how she would always offer to help out and genuinely liked doing good things for people.

"She was like an older sister to me.

"She had a big heart, and it's going to be lonely without her there.”