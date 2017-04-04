Honouring our Anzac legends

GOVERNOR General Peter Cosgrove has paid tribute to Australia's war heroes, as he launched a commemorative coin collection honouring some of the nation's most decorated veterans.

"Whatever the medal, whatever the decoration, the thing all our veterans share, is pride in nation and pride in service,” Sir Peter said.

"These heroes put duty before else, the cost was high and many paid with their lives and now we owe the life we lead today to them.

"It is a debt too great to ever repay, but we always remember, we always give thanks.”

Sir Peter was one of several dignitaries at the Australian War Memorial yesterday at the launch of the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

Those honoured included Second Lieutenant Peter Sibree, for leading with courage in the jungles of Vietnam and Warrant Officer Class One Kim Flemingham for her work in East Timor.

The Royal Australian Mint in partnership with News Corp Australia, Legacy and Westpac will this weekend launch the coin collection to newspaper readers throughout Australia with the first of four unique 25c copper coins.

The coins, all legal tender, replicate some of the country's highest awards for gallantry.

News Corp Australia's corporate affairs director Campbell Reid said the Anzac campaign formed part of News Corp's overarching commitment to educating the next generation about Australia's war history via innovative storytelling.

Acknowledging the campaign, Sir Peter said: "We treasure medals - some handed down with great honour from generation to generation, some still worn with pride by those who earned them,”

"For many of us the memories of those who have served lives with us every day, a constant presence, a constant comfort, a constant reminder of loved ones and their brave deeds.

"Sometimes we shed private tears - searching for answers and closure, fighting sorrow and

regret.

Proceeds from the coins will go to Legacy to assist veterans and their families.

Start your collection this weekend with a free Victoria Cross coin and collector album with the Sunday Mail and with the Warwick Daily News and Courier Mail every other day.

Details: discoverthestories.com.au.