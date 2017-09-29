Honouring our fallen officers

THEIR job is to protect us, and yesterday the time was taken to honour those fallen in the line of duty on National Police Remembrance Day.

A ceremony to mark the day was held at St Mark's Anglican Church.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said National Police Remembrance Day had a significant meaning for both the police and the public.

"The day serves as a reflection of police honouring those lost in the line of duty,” Sgt Reid said.

"It is the most important day on the policing calendar, given the role police have and the unexpected dangers they encounter on any day they attend work.

Sgt Reid said it was important for the community to recognise the role of police within Warwick and beyond.

"The day for community members is about remembering those lost and recognising the supporting role that police play in the community,” he said.

"It was important to see community leaders and members present and supporting what police officers do on a daily basis.

"It is important to remember the sacrifices fallen officers have made.

"Unlike the majority of jobs or employment, there is a risk that an officer may not return on any given shift.”

Senior Constable Brett Forte from Toowoomba was killed in the line of duty in May this year at a routine traffic intercept, the State's only police fatality during the past 12 months.

Const Forte left behind a wife and children, and Sgt Reid said this is the risk police take every day.

"A number of officers at our station worked with Brett and knew him well,” he said.

"The incident was a simple traffic intercept, and it is no different to what we do all the time.

"That is the risk that police have to encounter on a daily basis.

"They don't know who or what is in the next car that they pull over.”

Senior Constable Stephen Barlow was honoured earlier this week with a Valour Award - the highest Queensland Police Service honour.

Const Barlow was recognised alongside three other officers for their bravery during the tragic incident in which Const Forte died on May 29.