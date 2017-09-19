Hook to display top lamb

PRIME TIME: Glenn Whitton and Bill Gross are urging people to compete in the 2017 Warwick Prime Lamb Hook contest.

THE showcase of the top lamb carcasses will remain.

This year, the lambs will feature a hook competition on its own, with no hoof instalment.

This is the first time in 20 years of the lamb involvement where a hook competition will be featured as a stand-alone.

Competition chairman Bill Gross said weather has played a large role in the decision to not run the hoof competition this year.

"There has been a shortage due to the weather,” Mr Gross said.

"The dry conditions haven't been great.

"We are hopeful that we can have both the hoof and hook competitions running next year.”

The cattle competition has been running for 54 years, and Mr Gross said it would be disappointing to lose the event.

"Lots of hard work from the committee has gone into these competitions,” he said.

"It would be a real shame to lose the cattle competition.

"The history associated with it has been wonderful, and it has been going non-stop, so we don't want to lose it.

"We will have a meeting on Friday to determine the future of the event for this year.

"There is still a chance that it will run, so people should contact us if they want to enter.”

For more information, contact Bill on 0417 585 078 or chief steward Glen Whitton on 0429 342 143.

The program for the 2017 Lamb Carcass competition is:

Exhibiting on Wednesday October 4from 9am,.

Judging on Friday, October 6 by carcass judge Greg Corey

Presentation and barbecue on Saturday7 October at the Corey Brothers abattoir.