Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hoon busted over ‘shameful’ act at Casino

Rebecca Lollback
17th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRIVER could be forced to pay for damage to several Casino parks after his “shameful” act this week.

Richmond Valley Council said the man was issued with two infringement notices and could face further charges of negligent driving after he hooned across McDonald Park and large areas of Queen Elizabeth Park, before flipping the car.

No-one was hurt, but the parks were destroyed.
“Vandalism will not be tolerated,” the council posted on its Facebook page.

“Vandalism and destruction of council property can cost Richmond Valley ratepayers many thousands of dollars, and the damage bill is not only a financial one; it is a loss of recreational activity for residents.

“Vandalism also results in police becoming involved and vandals who want to destroy our open spaces with their cars could be charged with malicious damage and have to go to court to face conviction.”

hoon northern rivers crime richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Maryvale’s master vision for future

        News $4 million in upgrades could be injected into the small town, creating a vibrant entertainment and visitor district.

        ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        Premium Content ‘WE LOST OUR HEART’: Devastated family honours flood victim

        News 'Magnetic character’ helping move cattle when tragically caught

        ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        Premium Content ‘Hear water everywhere’: Residents predict more flooding

        News The flash flooding has forced businesses near Killarney to consider closing as they...

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour