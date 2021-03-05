Menu
STOP A HOON: Warwick police want the public to help them stop hoons. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily
Hooning spike serious concern for Warwick police

Tessa Flemming
5th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Warwick police are being inundated with hoons on our roads and they want you to help stop them.

According to Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon, there had been a “marked increase” of the dangerous drivers.

“Chatting with other police, we’ve seen it creep in over the past six to 12 months and it’s becoming a prevalent matter,” he said.

“It’s something QPS is aware of as a whole.”

While there were no particular roads of choice Warwick hoons picked, Senior-Sergeant Deacon did note they tended to choose semirural paths.

“It’s everywhere but they do seem to target roads on the fringes of town, Freestone Rd, Warwick-Killarney Rd, but in town as well,” he said.

“It is just ridiculous and foolhardy behaviour on the part of the people and there’s a very real risk of them injuring themselves and others.

“It will not be tolerated and offenders will be fined and dealt with appropriately.”

Now to combat the problem, Snr-Sgt Deacon was calling on residents to report the crime as it happened.

“I reiterate that call, we can’t be everywhere at once, call us when it’s happening, not the next day. We need to respond then,” he said.

“Let us know when, where and where possible and safe, get dashcam footage or any evidence or the incident.

“Let us know the type of car it is.”

Snr-Sgt Deacon also advised those wanting to report hoons to call Warwick Police on 4660 4444 rather than Crime Stoppers.

“They may be a bit of a delay but stay on the line, you will be answered and we can get there in a timely manner,” he said.

