HOONING: Drivers could be taking limited supervision as a free passage to drive dangerously. Photo: File
News

Hoons running amok on Southern Downs roads

Tessa Flemming
22nd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
RECKLESS hoons are vandalising our streets and putting families at risk, and Southern Downs residents think coronavirus is to blame.

Households across the region have complained of hoons revving up along Glengallan Rd, Wood St, Freestone Rd and Maryvale main streets over the past week.

Maryvale resident Susanna Murray said her truck driver partner had noticed an increase in burnouts on the roads.

“He said he’s seeing a lot of rubber marks on the road around Allora and all sorts of places,” she said.

“People I work with are talking about hearing hoons in the middle of the night, making a hullabaloo.”

Ms Murray she said it was possible the drivers were taking advantage of the halt in roadside RBT sites.

“I think it might be because there’s no alcohol testing and they go ‘we’re not going to be tested. Let’s go for a bit of thrillseeking’,” she said.

Libby Brixie posted to the Maryvale Community page that two cars had “screamed” down the Cunningham Highway on Saturday night.

“Just imagine if a semi was coming over the hill, what a mess that would have been,” she wrote.

Ms Murray said those driving dangerously should realise they were putting themselves and others at deadly risk.

“There’s dips and blind corners and blind rises on our roads,” she said.

“You really have to try and keep to the left and we don’t even go out at night.

According to the QPS crime map, two traffic incidences had been logged in Maryvale in the past week and six in the Southern Downs patrolling area.

Queensland police have now issued more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement Vnotices after another 46 people were fined for breaches over the weekend.

If residents are concerned about dangerous drivers, contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Policelink is also available on 13 14 44.

