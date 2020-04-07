HOP TO IT: Easter Bunny spotted on Southern Downs

LOOK WHO’S HERE: The Easter Bunny is hanging around the best town on the Downs.

LOOK WHO’S HERE: The Easter Bunny is hanging around the best town on the Downs.

RESIDENTS and business owners of Allora have a new furry friend in the Easter bunny, seen hopping around town this week.

First seen in the local hardware store on Sunday, the bunny has since made visits to several locations to spread some Easter cheer.

Local Teacher Aide Michelle Wilson has been documenting the rabbit’s jaunt around town.

“He asked me if I could take photos of for Facebook to make sure the kids knew he was still here in this time of self-isolation,” she said.

“It’s brought some smiles, particularly to the business owners who didn’t see him coming.”

Allora True Value Hardware Owner Beetle Wakefield said the bunny’s visit to his store was certainly a surprise.

“He just hopped around and left, I think I’m a bit too old to be given an egg or anything like that,” he said.

Following his hardware store visit, the bunny made sure he was looking healthy for his biggest week of the year.

“He went to the vet and got his health checked because that’s very important at the moment,” Ms Wilson said.

“He’s using hand sanitisers and if you want to catch a glimpse it’s probably safer to do it on Facebook.”

The rabbit has also been seen posting packages at the Post Office.

To show the kids what the Easter bunny has been up to residents can join the ‘Allora Best Little Town on the Downs’ Facebook group.

“He’s planning on making more trips to spots around town but keeping a social distance to make sure the kids know he is coming.”