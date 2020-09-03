Menu
Boxing

Horn-Tszyu fight slugged with $50k turf bill

by PETER BADEL, TRAVIS MEYN
3rd Sep 2020 6:20 PM
The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight was a sensational event in Townsville but it has become a $50,000 nightmare for Queensland Country Bank Stadium's main tenants - the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' clash against the Dragons on Sunday has been marred by a 'turf war' after the playing surface at the stadium was ruined by equipment used to put on the Horn-Tszyu bout last week.

Set up of the Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu fight at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Aside from placing a boxing ring on the pristine turf of the $293 million stadium, fight organisers also laid down 20-metre walkways to ensure the fighters could walk to the ring.

The equipment was laid down for six days before fight night. When it was all removed the day after the fight, stadium chiefs were aghast to see the turf had been destroyed.

Large sections of the ground looked as bare and dry as the fifth day of a cricket wicket at the WACA.

Stadiums Queensland has hit fight organisers with a $50,000 repair bill. Turf experts have spent the last few days feverishly digging up sections and laying down fresh strips of grass to ensure the Cowboys-Dragons game can go ahead.

