Jeff Horn's greatest foe has delivered a devastating takedown of Tim Tszyu, predicting an ugly night for the Sydney-sider.
Boxing

Horn will 'crush' Tim Tszyu

by Peter Badel
26th Aug 2020 6:37 PM

Jeff Horn will "crush" Tim Tszyu in Townsville.

That's the verdict of Horn's great foe Michael Zerafa, who predicts The Hornet's fusion of power and strength will belt Tszyu into submission in Australia's fight of the year.

If anyone can appreciate the courage and staying power of Horn, it is 'Pretty Boy' Zerafa, who stopped the Queenslander last August before losing the return bout on points in their Brisbane bloodbath a week before Christmas.

Despite being the B-side of the fight, Tszyu (15-0, 11KO) is the hot favourite with bookmakers at $1.55, but Zerafa warned the son of Kostya to brace for the first defeat of his professional career.

"Jeff's power and experience will crush Tim," Zerafa said ahead of the 15,000-sellout bout at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

"I saw their face-off the other day and I couldn't believe how small Tim Tszyu was. He has the physique of a 12-year-old girl. He is a boy in a man's world and he will find that out very quickly against Jeff.

"If it goes to a decision, Tim might steal the rounds, but I don't see it going the distance."

