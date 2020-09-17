‘Horrible’: Bride’s cheap gift rant angers

A bride’s rant about this wedding gift as angered the interent. Picture: Reddit

A bride who shamed a wedding gift she received has had the tables turned on her when the internet declared the move "horrible".

Newlywed Laura received a gift basked filled with sweet treats from a guest named Kathy.

The Canadian bride took issue with the present, which came with a note that read: "Life is delicious - enjoy!" She texted Kathy to say she had paid $US200 ($A273) on food for her and her guest and only received lollies in return.

But Reddit users have branded the move "disrespectful" after the debate - which originally took place in June 2013 - was shared again, reigniting the fury.

"What planet is this horrible bride living on? If you don't like or want the gift, then re-gift the damn thing and move on with your life," one raged.

"Looking at the picture, it looked like a well thought out gift and those boxes/baskets can be expensive," another said, adding that it didn't seem like a "great start to the marriage if she has time for moaning".

While one said: "What a jerk. I remember not all my guests gave a card, and you know what, I loved that they were there to dance and laugh and eat with me."

Others branded the bride "rude" and "ungrateful," with some discussing the "expectation of expensive gifts" and labelling it "strange".

An article in the local newspaper at the time showed a photo the bride had shared of the basket which was filled with lollies, biscuits and crackers.

It stated Laura had sent a text to Kathy initially to thank her for attending her big day, before unleashing on the quality of the pressie.

"I'm not sure if it's the first wedding you have been to, but for your next wedding … people give envelopes. I lost out on $200 covering you and your date's plate … and got fluffy whip and sour patch kids in return. Just a heads-up for the future."

Kathy, shocked by the response, took to Facebook to ask if her present was really that bad but received an outpouring of support labelling Laura "rude".

Laura even asked for the receipt stating she was "gluten intolerant".

"Weddings are to make money for your future … not to pay for people's meals. Do more research," she said.

However Kathy stood by her gift, declaring the bride had "the etiquette of a twig".

