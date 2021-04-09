Menu
Teen fatally stabbed in Brisbane CBD on Thursday night
Teen fatally stabbed in Brisbane CBD on Thursday night
Crime

Horrific CBD scene where man stabbed teen to death

by Shiloh Payne, Rachael Rosel
9th Apr 2021 10:13 AM
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the stomach in Brisbane City overnight.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday night after suffering fatal wounds to the stomach.

 

The scene of a fatal stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Tara Croser
The scene of a fatal stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Tara Croser

 

 

Initial police investigations suggest the teenager suffered a life-threatening wound to his stomach when he was confronted by a man, believed to be known to him at Emma Miller Park at 8pm.

The horrifying scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser
The horrifying scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser

The 16-year-old continued walking more than 200m towards King George Square where he collapsed.

The attacker left the scene before police arrived, he has not been located.

 

Police believe the teen victim and his adult attacker knew each other. Picture: Tara Croser
Police believe the teen victim and his adult attacker knew each other. Picture: Tara Croser

 

 

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Two crime scenes have been established.

Investigations by the Brisbane City Child Protection Investigation Unit are ongoing.

