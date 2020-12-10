‘Horrifying’ image of baby’s nails shocks

Plenty of heated discussions can erupt on Reddit but a photo of a newborn's manicured nails has left social media users absolutely outraged.

An image of the baby's hand was posted to the social media site on Monday showing the child to have perfectly shaped nails.

While the origin of the photo is not known, it has been making the rounds since 2017 when it appeared in an Instagram post, however it hasn't stopped Reddit users from lashing out, branding it as "trashy, "dangerous" and "horrifying".

The image shows the newborn firmly gripping someone’s finger. Picture: Reddit

"Baby nails are sharp enough as it is, those things would tear your face right up," one user commented.

"More importantly, THE BABIES face. An itchy eye could result in permanent blindness," added another.

"THIS is truly trashy!" a third person commented.

Some questioned whether the image - which shows the newborn firmly gripping someone's finger - was in fact real.

"This has to be some sort of joke a parent did with press on nails. A waste of time in my opinion but no way would anybody smart enough to conjure this up would leave them on - at least I hope," one woman wrote.

Hundreds slammed the parent for giving the baby a ‘trashy’ and ‘dangerous’ manicure Picture: Reddit

Another person claimed the shape of the nails is "totally photoshopped".

"In regards to the length, this looks like a newborn hand, in which case it's possible the baby was born with nails this long. My baby had pretty long nails when he was born."

But, babies with long nails might not be that uncommon with another user also claiming her daughter was born with "weirdly long nails".

"I 100 per cent didn't expect it. Bald as hell, but with tiny claws. That said … they were nowhere near this long."

According to a baby and pregnancy website Living & Loving, babies' nails grow very rapidly and need regular attention.

"If your baby was born after her due date, her nails might be quite long and sharp. Keeping them short helps prevent scratching of the face, which is common in small babies," it states.

Some said it was normal for newborns to have long nails, but still said they needed to be cut appropriately.

It suggests the best way of trimming nails is to use a little emery board.

"A nail clipper is better and safer to use than scissors. If cutting your baby's nails with scissors or clippers do so when she is asleep - just a few fingers at a time - so as not to disturb her."

It comes after another image caused a heated discussion on Reddit of a woman sitting at a bar with a baby hanging in a carrier.

The unidentified woman can be seen enjoying a drink with a male companion as the child is suspended behind her.

The post of the newborn's nails was shared on the subreddit r/Trashy which has more than 2.2 million members.

