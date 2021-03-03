Horror truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

One person is in a critical condition after a serious four-vehicle crash involving a truck in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services are on scene on Lytton Road and Creek Road in Murrarie that happened on 10:47am Wednesday evening.

Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition.

Serious crash, Creek Rd at Lytton Rd exit. Please avoid the area, extensive delays expected. Lytton Rd closed in both directions, Murarrie. pic.twitter.com/EBESjcoOee — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 3, 2021

They are also treating a man in a stable condition with head and chest injuries while the other patient appears to be uninjured.

Lytton Rd closed in both directions with police warning of extensive delays.

