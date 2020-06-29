Daughter with relatives after horror fatal crash

THE family of a Loganlea man killed in a car crash on the weekend is rallying around his two-year-old daughter after her mum was also critically injured and is battling for her life in intensive care.

Dedicated dad Slayde Collins, 24, died behind the wheel of his white Toyota HiLux when it crashed on Chambers Flat Rd in the early hours of Sunday.

Slayde Collins, 24, of Logan died behind the wheel of a white Toyota HiLux at the weekend. Picture: Facebook



His partner Tamzyn Rodda, 21, suffered head and pelvic injuries and was critically injured in the incident. She is still fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Tamzyn Rodda, 21, and Slayde Collins, 24. Picture from Facebook

The couple's daughter Grace, known as a happy and energetic little girl, is being cared for by family and friends.

Tributes poured in after grandmother Mel Collins posted a photo of her son Slayde holding his daughter when she was born on Facebook overnight.

Police and emergency service workers at the scene of the crash in which Slayde Collins died and his partner Tamzyn Rodda was critically injured, on the weekend.



She also posted a photo of Slayde on his motocross bike saying "My baby doing what he loves".

Police are still investigating the crash after a 19-year-old woman from Crestmead and a 25-year-old woman from Holmview were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is still unknown where the four were travelling to but it is believed they were dropping people home.

The crash occurred on Chambers Flat Rd near Kenny Rd, a notorious hooning hot spot, where police said there had been multiple crashes in the past.

The crash on the weekend was near where a 27-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a car turning into Isla St in April 2019 and where Logan City Council has reviewed the speed limit numerous times.

The Chambers Flat crash was the fifth road fatality in Queensland in 48 hours.

The state's road toll stands at 117, which is 19 more than for the same time last year.

Slayde Collins died and his partner Tamzyn Rodda is fighting for her life in intensive care after the horror crash on Sunday morning.

Originally published as Horror crash kills loving dad