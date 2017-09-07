22°
Horror New England Hwy crash victims named

The victims of a horror smash on the New England Hwy last week have been named.
Jonno Colfs
THE two elderly victims of last week's horror New England Hwy smash have been named.

Stanthorpe couple 72-year-old Gregory Kunowski and his 76-year-old wife Julia Kunowski both died as a result of the crash just north of Allora last Wednesday morning.

Mr Kunowski died at the scene, while Mrs Kunowski survived the initial crash and was transferred to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition where she died a short time later.

Police worked for several days to track down Mrs Kunowski's family in New Zealand enlisting the help of Interpol.

Her family was eventually found and informed within days of the crash.

Police and coronial investigations into the crash are continuing.

