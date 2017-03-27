Horse handler from Melbourne in Warwick for annual show

Lucas Perry in action in junior long reining in the Heavy Horse Spectacular at the 150th Warwick Show.

THE Heavy Horse Spectacular on Sunday was one of the features of the annual Warwick Show.

There were 40 entries with numbers less than they would have been as a few horse handlers experiencing rain east of the Great Dividing Range guessed the rain was also falling in Warwick and didn't make the trip west.

The reality was the first rain in Warwick for the show was a few drops at 1.30pm yesterday during the Heavy Horse Spectacular.

Alesha Perry travelled from Melbourne to compete in the Heavy Horse Spectacular at the 150th annual Warwick Show. She steered the horse Mimi around the cones and in between the timber rails on course.

Chief steward Clare Gorwin said the spectacular at the show went very well.