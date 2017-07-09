Crane used to assist firefighters in horse rescue

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service was on scene.

UPDATE:

A CRANE and slings were used to remove a horse from a hole next to a septic tank on a Granite Belt property.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew of four from Stanthorpe and three volunteers from the Dalveen Rural Fire Brigade were quickly on a scene after receiving the call at 3pm Saturday.

The urban crew from Stanthorpe had slings in their truck and the fire fighters placed the slings under the horse who was in water and mud next to the septic tank.

A crane from a nearby district was then used to lift the horse out of the hole.

The horse was then led away to another paddock, water, hay and a rug as the weather cooled down in the late afternoon.

EARLIER:

A HORSE has been rescued after being stuck in a hole in a paddock at Dalveen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew from Stanthorpe and the Dalveen Rural Fire Brigade were called to the property on Granite Belt Drive at Dalveen at 3pm Saturday.

Firefighters removed the horse from the hole in good shape and were off scene at 4.15pm.