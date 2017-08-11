Horses in town for a huge Killarney weekend

INSPIRATIONAL: Kristy Banks is to appear at the QBRA event on Sunday in Killarney.

KILLARNEY Showgrounds is set for a bumper weekend of festivities, as it hosts two big events.

Tomorrow, Killarney Show and Rodeo Society will host an event of the National Rodeo Association.

Society president Jan Hamilton said fans would not be disappointed.

"There are a number

of rodeo spectacles on,

from timed events through to rough stock and barrel racing,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"With just under 300 nominations for the day, there is an increase in

over 50 competitors from last year, which is fantastic.

"It's very encouraging to see people getting involved, and we're expecting a good turnout from the crowd as well.”

The next event of the Queensland Barrel Racing Association series will be held.

With season points on offer, QBRA president Shelley Frame said spectators could expect fast and furious action.

"Competitors are out there to try and win the buckle and saddle at the

end of the year,” Mrs Frame said.

"There is some top-quality horsemanship on show.

"Spectators can expect to see some fast times and electrifying runs by our competitors.”

Mrs Frame said the association was buoyed by the strong number of nominations for the Sunday event.

"There are 49 open riders and 29 juniors nominated for the day,” she said.

"With barrel racing and pole bending being showcased, spectators will have no shortage of action.”

With the Under-5s non- competitve event, as well as the Under-5-10s, Junior and Open categories, the day promises to have something for everybody.

"There are four divisions in the Open and Junior categories,” she said.

"The kids are awesome to watch, and it's great for people to come down and see the skills they have.

"We're glad to have

some big names coming

to Killarney for the event, including Kristy Banks,

Lou Kimber and Kate Patch.”

Banks is a former Toowoomba jockey who was left paralysed after a race fall at Clifford Park on New Year's Eve in 2011.

Mrs Banks heads to Killarney as the leader

of the Open first division with Bob the horse by her side.