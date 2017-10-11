Step back in time: Horses set to impress in Yangan

DRIVING HISTORY: Mick Bradford hosts his 17th Heavy Horse Day at Yangan on Sunday.

DRIVING HISTORY: Mick Bradford hosts his 17th Heavy Horse Day at Yangan on Sunday. Gerard Walsh

STEP back in time to a bygone era of agriculture at Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day this weekend.

For Mr Bradford, there is no horse more powerful yet graceful than a clydesdale.

At 83, he is still an enthusiast for the farming machinery of the 1800s and 1900s and he will be driving his 15 horses through the muddy black soil at his Yangan property.

Philip Thomson and his bullock team will be returning to the event to share the paddock with Mr Bradford this Sunday.

"They're coming from up the hinterland at the Gold Coast," Mr Bradford said.

The event recognises the horsepower contributed to the development of agriculture.

See fantastic working horses and displays of horse-drawn equipment and heritage working displays of a local blacksmith, wheel- wrighting, haymaking, chaffmaking and corn shelling.

Entry costs $10 for all those who pass through Mick's front gates for the event now in its 16th year.

Most recently, proceeds from the event have supported LifeFlight Rescue Helicopters, with more than $5000 being raised for the charity.

"One year I know, we got up to $12,000," Mr Bradford said.

"We'd be over $100,000, no doubt about it."

LifeFlight Foundation's Community Engagement Officer for the South-West, Amy Luhrs said the Heavy Horse Day would help LifeFlight continue its vital community service.

"Every mission we fly costs $12,500 but we rely on the support of our passionate south-west community to keep us in the air," Ms Luhrs said.

"The Heavy Horse Day is a true reflection of the south-west community's spirit and resilience, something our crews see every day in the lives they help to save."

Chow down on some wares and food stalls will also be running throughout the day.

Killarney Lions Club will be on hand for a sausage sizzle to feed the masses.

Volunteer John Towells said it was a great event uniting the Killarney, Yangan and Warwick communities.

"We've been involved with the catering side of things for at least 10 years," Mr Towells said.

"This year we'll probably have a bit of help from the Warwick club as well.

"There's a lot of history behind it and plenty of people like to come out and give a hand."

The event is hosted at 122 Swanfels Rd, Yangan from 9am-4pm on Sunday.

To get there, head east on Yangan Rd, pass through Yangan and turn left into Swanfels Rd (the turn off is oppostive the Presbyterian church). Mick's property is only a few minutes down the road on the left hand side (just look out for the horses).

For more information, phone 46648206 or find Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day on Facebook.