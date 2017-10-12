Horsey history on show at Yangan Heavy Horse Day

WORK HORSES: Head out to Yangan for Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day for RACQ LifeFlight.

A TASTE of the Southern Downs rich equine and agricultural history will be on show at Yangan this weekend as Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day returns for 2017.

The popular show, which has been a staple of the region's event calendar for 16 years, will take place on Sunday between 9am and 4pm.

The event is a major fundraiser for the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopters, with more than $106,000 being raised over the time the event has been held at Mr Bradford's property.

A LifeFlight helicopter will be visiting on the day and is expected to fly in mid-morning, depending on weather conditions.

As many as 10 heavy horses will combine to give working demonstrations, along with market stalls and displays including axes, whips, horse bits and working displays of harness making and blacksmithing.

Another popular feature of the day will be Mr Bradford's famous horse works, driven by two or four horses, which will demonstrate pumping water, corn shelling, pumpkin slicing and wood cutting.

The kids will be able to enjoy an animal nursery and jumping castle and the Killarney Lions will be on hand with food and drink.

Head to 122 Swanfels Rd, Yangan. Entry is $10 with children under 15 free.