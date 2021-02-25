Horsing around ‘good medicine’ for daily stress

Skye McLachlan says horses have the power to read people.

The healing power of horses will help a circle of women overcome a year of excessive stress.

Free To Be riding school boss Skye McLachlan will team up with "wellness warrior" Sharla Charnley at Verrierdale on Friday to harness the healing power of horses.

"Horses have this amazing ability to heal people from within," Ms McLachlan said

"They're a herd animal so they only live in the present, there's no judgment, no expectation.

"There's only kindness and love and leadership."

Truly Wellness’s Sharla Charnley, right, is holding her Be Still and Let Go With Horses therapy session this Friday.

The Be Still and Let Go With Horses afternoon outdoor therapy session organised by Ms Charnley combines gentle yoga movements with animal therapy.

The four-legged mind calming power was something recognised by nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale who used companion animals to improve health outcomes for her patients.

Rebecca Walker, who has attended a previous session, said the horses helped her reconnect with herself and nature.

"Practising yoga and meditation under the trees, surrounded by such graceful animals was such a peaceful, beautiful experience," Ms Walker said.

Ms McLachlan said a lot of her classes involved working with the horses and "learning life skills along the way".

"Anything to do with animals releases endorphins and a lot of love hormones for people," she said.

Free To Be likes to harness the healing power of nature and horses.

"We bring the horses into the ladies' faces and they sit and observe the horses as they let go of everyday stresses.

"They give them strokes and cuddles and get a real connection with the horse."

Ms Charnley said there would be five horses to help bring any troubled thoughts of "to do lists" back into the moment.

"Horses are very intuitive with what's going on with us," Ms Charnley said.

"We'll sit and observe the horses for about 10 minutes and that's when the real magic happens.

"We learn a lot about ourselves through our interactions with horses - it puts them (the women) in a relaxing, blissful state."