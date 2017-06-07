Hospital board commits to care with upgrades

SAFE HANDS: DDHHS board members Peter Gillies and Ross Hetherington (left and right) with Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg and Granite Belt Community Association secretary Helen Gibson at Stanthorpe Hospital.

DARLING Downs Hospital and Health board chairman Mike Horan AM has been quick to quash rumours of closures at Stanthorpe Hospital.

At a community gathering at the hospital last week, Mr Horan acknowledged concerns for the future of the Western Annexe, which includes the maternity ward.

But he said this section - along with much of the hospital - had been subject to upgrades. He said the board was investing in the hospital's future and had no plans to cut any services.

"We're spending a lot of money on Stanthorpe at the moment, to air-condition the hospital and also air-condition the Western Annexe where we have maternity services and palliative care services,” Mr Horan said.

"We've also taken the opportunity to make some changes to the emergency department to provide a little bit more space.”

Mr Horan said they had also installed new fire walls throughout the hospital and were resurfacing all roads at the facility.

The air-conditioning and fire wall upgrades, now near completion, totalled $1.98million in works.

"It's a big commitment,” Mr Horan said.

"There are 20 hospitals in the area and it's our fifth biggest, so that's really important to us.”

Mr Horan last week announced the hospital's roof would also be upgraded.

"The main hospital building is a grand structure with a terracotta-tiled roof that was a typical design feature when it was built in the 1930s,” he said.

"At 78 years of age, it has stood the test of time, but like most structures of historical significance it requires periodic maintenance. The building is listed on the Southern Downs Regional Council's local heritage register, so to ensure the original character of the building is maintained we plan to make the upgraded roof as similar as possible to the original, in terms of materials and design.

"At this stage we anticipate going out to tender later in the year with a view to getting construction under way in early 2018.”

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, who appointed much of the current board when he was health minister, welcomed the work being undertaken at Stanthorpe Hospital.

"It is the standout hospital board in Queensland,” Mr Springborg said.

"It's done extraordinary work right around this area and it's done a great job here in Stanthorpe. If you look at what's happened in regards to maternity (and) the improvement of extra conditions... I'm very pleased.

"I've always known that they've had the best interests of this community at heart.”