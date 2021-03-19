Hospital patients bitten in rodent plague

Multiple hospital patients have been bitten by mice as a “catastrophic” plague of rodents sweeps across regional NSW and Queensland.

Three patients were bitten by mice while at hospitals in Tottenham, Walgett and Gulargambone, a spokesperson for Western NSW Local Health District confirmed to news.com.au.

"The current mouse infestation across western NSW is a natural occurrence. NSW Health staff are responding with appropriate control measures," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"These include increased baiting and trapping, deterrent measures such as odour repellents and increased frequency of food waste removal, and blocking access by improving seals around doors and windows, yard and grass clearing around buildings, and blocking brickwork weepholes and other cavities.

"At this time, three reports of residents or patients receiving minor bites have been made, in Tottenham, Walgett and Gulargambone, and appropriate treatment has been provided."

In Bowral in the Southern Highlands an agricultural retailer said they were struggling to supply enough pest control products to their customers.

"Our poor neighbours in QLD are experiencing a catastrophic plague of mice and rats," Bowral Co-Op wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"And we ourselves here in NSW, seem to be coping an onslaught of vermin also."

The co-op asked for "patience and understanding that a lot of these products are being fast tracked to our desperate farmers in the northern state to help eradicate these pests that are damaging their stock and grain supplies".

Frightening footage from farmers also showed hundreds of swarming mice darting around stored grain and drowned in water tanks.

Adam Macrae told the ABC the mice are hitting farmers on "all fronts" and costing him about $1000 a week as he tries to protect his harvest.

"The stores of hay we stacked up in November, we had 2300 bales. A couple of months ago we buried, with an excavator, 500 of those. We needed the rest to keep feeding our cattle," Mr Macrae said.

He said they've since had to scrap almost 1500 bales of hay due to infestation.

"As well as creeping in between the bales they're creeping in between you here a fair bit," he said.

"You come at home and they wake you up, you hear them going across the house.

"It's probably costing a thousand bucks just in the poison per fortnight but we're really not making too much of an impact there."

