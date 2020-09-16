Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Hospital security guard allegedly filmed kids while working

Ashley Pillhofer
by
16th Sep 2020 7:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOSPITAL security guard is accused of creating child exploitation material of young patients at Townsville University Hospital.

John Lorenzo Beltramelli, 47, allegedly filmed the vulnerable children on his body-worn camera without their knowledge, while working as a security guard in the hospital.

The alleged offending took place between May 2019 and January this year, with the making of child exploitation material charge related to children under the age of 16.

Mr Beltramelli, who is a father, has been charged with one count each of making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material, one count of observing or recording in breach of privacy, four counts of distributing intimate images, five counts of misconduct in relation to public office - deal with information and seven counts of using restricted computers without consent.

MORE NEWS>>>

• Eziekel Baira facing fraud charges over GoFundMe set up for son's funeral

• Captain William Howieson found guilty of sperm sample trick charge at ADF Court Martial

• Fight at Maccas proves costly for Kallum Taylor Riches

 

It will be further alleged he then took the images and videos of patients, including young children, from internal Townsville University Hospital systems.

Police will allege he took images of adults at the hospital as well.

The computer hacking charges are understood to relate to Beltramelli allegedly accessing the material he filmed on his body-worn camera on work computers, which he downloaded onto his own devices, and later used for his own benefit.

John Lorenzo Beltramelli
John Lorenzo Beltramelli

His charges of distributing material allegedly relate to the moving of the images from one device to another.

Before working at the Hospital, Mr Beltramelli was employed by the Townsville City Council as a Sport Facility Officer.

The case against Mr Beltramelli, who is on bail, was mentioned in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Victoria Twinney appeared on his behalf.

Ms Twinney said she was waiting for a brief of evidence to be disclosed.

The case will have to be moved to a higher court to be finalised.

A Townsville City Council spokesman said it was unaware of the court appearance or charges

against John Beltramelli before they were raised by The Bulletin.

It is understood John Beltramelli is no longer employed by the organisation.

"As the matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate for TCC to comment further on the matter," the spokesman said.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Kieran Keyes said Mr Beltramelli was no longer employed by the health service.

He said the organisation did not comment on matters that were before the court.

The matter will me mentioned again in November.

Originally published as Hospital security guard allegedly filmed kids while working

More Stories

Show More
child exploitation material editors picks guard hospital townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        Premium Content FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        News Looming bushfire season and alarming new trend sparks Southern Downs stations’ push for new firefighters.

        Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        Premium Content Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        News Granite Belt wines are a hit in bottle shops across the state but there are new...

        FINALS FEVER: Where to catch every last game this season

        Premium Content FINALS FEVER: Where to catch every last game this season

        Sport Make sure you don’t miss a minute of Warwick’s sporting finals action in with this...

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime 21-year-old P-plater allegedly tried to remove rego plates and flee