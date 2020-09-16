Hospital security guard allegedly filmed kids while working

A HOSPITAL security guard is accused of creating child exploitation material of young patients at Townsville University Hospital.

John Lorenzo Beltramelli, 47, allegedly filmed the vulnerable children on his body-worn camera without their knowledge, while working as a security guard in the hospital.

The alleged offending took place between May 2019 and January this year, with the making of child exploitation material charge related to children under the age of 16.

Mr Beltramelli, who is a father, has been charged with one count each of making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material, one count of observing or recording in breach of privacy, four counts of distributing intimate images, five counts of misconduct in relation to public office - deal with information and seven counts of using restricted computers without consent.

It will be further alleged he then took the images and videos of patients, including young children, from internal Townsville University Hospital systems.

Police will allege he took images of adults at the hospital as well.

The computer hacking charges are understood to relate to Beltramelli allegedly accessing the material he filmed on his body-worn camera on work computers, which he downloaded onto his own devices, and later used for his own benefit.

His charges of distributing material allegedly relate to the moving of the images from one device to another.

Before working at the Hospital, Mr Beltramelli was employed by the Townsville City Council as a Sport Facility Officer.

The case against Mr Beltramelli, who is on bail, was mentioned in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Victoria Twinney appeared on his behalf.

Ms Twinney said she was waiting for a brief of evidence to be disclosed.

The case will have to be moved to a higher court to be finalised.

A Townsville City Council spokesman said it was unaware of the court appearance or charges

against John Beltramelli before they were raised by The Bulletin.

It is understood John Beltramelli is no longer employed by the organisation.

"As the matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate for TCC to comment further on the matter," the spokesman said.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Kieran Keyes said Mr Beltramelli was no longer employed by the health service.

He said the organisation did not comment on matters that were before the court.

The matter will me mentioned again in November.

Originally published as Hospital security guard allegedly filmed kids while working